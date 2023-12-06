Local man sentenced for sexual assault of underage brothers

A Dayton man will spend nearly a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two minors.

Davion Clark, 20, was sentenced to seven to eight years in prison on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office confirmed.

The sentencing came after Clark pleaded guilty to five counts of unlawful sexual misconduct with a minor and escape from his indictment and four counts of sexual battery from a bill of information, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records showed.

As part of a plea agreement, five counts of rape of a victim under 13 years of age were dismissed.

As part of his plea agreement, he will be designated a sex offender. Court records indicated there was a possibility he would be designated a Tier III sexual offender for life. We’re working to learn what the final ruling was.

Clark was initially charged in Dayton Municipal Court in January before being indicted later that month.

In December 2022, a mother claimed she found her 14-year-old son naked on a couch with Clark, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

After that, the teen and his 12-year-old brother later revealed that Clark had sexually abused both of them on different occasions.

After being arrested in January 2023, Clark broke free at the sally-port of the jail and ran away. He was later caught and booked in the jail.