Local man shot in Scioto County; daughter’s ex-boyfriend arrested

A Fairborn man is recovering after being shot in Scioto County over the weekend.

On Feb. 17 at around 1:45 p.m. a woman called requesting a deputy stand by while she got her items from home, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman.

The caller said she wanted the deputy to stand by because she and her ex-boyfriend were involved in a fight the night before.

Around 10 minutes later dispatchers got a call from the woman saying her ex-boyfriend had shot her father.

Joseph Morris, 46, of Fairborn was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center and flown to Grant Trauma Center in Columbus.

Deputies arrested John Moore on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation and more results could be presented at a later date.

We will continue to follow this story.







