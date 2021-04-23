Local man shot while hunting in West Virginia

Apr. 23—A Schuylkill County man was reportedly shot while turkey hunting Tuesday morning in Mason County, West Virginia.

The man was identified as Bernie Guzick, 20, according to a Facebook posting by his mother, Jenny Guzick.

Bernie Guzick was flown to a hospital after being shot by a 12-gauge shotgun while he was hunting just after 7:30 a.m.

Citing West Virginia Natural Resources Police, MetroNews of West Virginia said Guzick never encountered the person who shot him. The person who allegedly shot Guzick left the area and is being sought by authorities.

Police said that after being shot, Guzick walked out of the wooded area he was hunting in to Seven Mile Ridge Road and called 911. He was treated at the scene by EMS personnel and flown to St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington.

An attempt to contact Lawrence Messina, community relations director with the Natural Resources Police, was unsuccessful Thursday afternoon.

Assisting with the investigation are the West Virginia State Police and the Mason County Sheriff's Department.

In her Facebook posting, Jenny Guzick said: "Please please share this. This was my son who was shot and the person who shot him ran off as my son was yelling for help."

According to the post, Jenny Guzick said her son is in stable condition at a West Virginia hospital.