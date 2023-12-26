Local man stopped with loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport on Christmas

A man from Washington County was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport after he tried to bring a loaded gun onto his flight.

TSA said the man, from McMurray, tried to bring a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in his carry-on bags.

“Our TSA officers work on holidays so that others may travel to visit family and friends,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, Karen Keys-Turner. “Their continued vigilance to ensure that people can get to their destinations safely is demonstrated daily and Christmas day was no exception when they prevented a traveler from bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight. It’s absolutely unforgivable to bring a firearm to a security checkpoint. Responsible gun owners do not bring their guns to a checkpoint because they know the proper way to pack a firearm for a flight. This individual carelessly introduced an unnecessary risk into the airport environment and as a result he will face a stiff Federal financial penalty that will likely cost him thousands of dollars.”

The total number of guns caught at the airport’s checkpoints to 44 so far this year, nine more than the previous record of 35 firearms caught in 2019.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

