Local man stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint with loaded gun

TSA officers stopped a local man from bringing a loaded gun onto his early morning flight at Pittsburgh International Airport Monday.

TSA said when the gun was spotted in the checkpoint X-ray machine, Allegheny County police were notified, took the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

According to officials, the Wexford man said he normally keeps the handgun in his car, but the vehicle broke down and he put the gun in a bag that he later brought to the airport.

According to TSA, the gun had six bullets loaded in it.

“Part of being a responsible gun owner is knowing where your firearm is at all times and knowing not to bring one to a TSA security checkpoint,” said TSA’s federal security director for the airport, Karen Keys-Turner.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2022, about 86% were loaded.

