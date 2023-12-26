Local man suing SJSO, St. Augustine Beach Police, and an officer for excessive force

A local man is suing the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, St. Augustine Beach Police, and an officer for excessive force.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Paul Viollis was charged in February with a DUI, carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana possession.

The lawsuit says after he was pulled over, St. Augustine Beach Police Officer Jerry Baker ripped him out of the car and hit him in the throat.

The lawsuit goes on to say that when they returned to the station, Viollis asked for medical help and to go to the restroom but was denied those requests. It says officer Baker told him to defecate on himself which he eventually did, as well as urinate on himself.

Read: Local veteran non-profit group continues search for missing kayaker

The document also shows when Viollis did eventually go to the bathroom the sink wasn’t working. When he told officers he needed a drink, the lawsuit said he was told to, “use the toilet water, it’s the same water as the sink.”

Action News Jax is working to get the arrest report and Officer Baker’s personnel file.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.