Local man surrenders after 5-hour standoff with County's SWAT Team

Apr. 16—ANDERSON — An Anderson man wanted on several felony charges surrendered Friday to members of the Madison County Sheriff's Department SWAT Team.

Major Joey Cole said Robert L. Flynn, 62, 3400 block of Ridgeway Drive, surrendered to police following a five-hour stand-off.

Flynn is wanted on felony charges of domestic battery, strangulation, two counts of intimidation and a parole violation.

Cole said when deputies made initial contact with Flynn he indicated the presence of weapons and that he would shoot the police.

He said negotiators talked to Flynn for five hours and when the situation could not be resolved went to the house and inserted tear gas.

Cole said once the tear gas entered the residence, Flynn ran out and was taken into custody.

He said Flynn has been convicted of several crimes in the past and served prison time in Indiana and another state.

