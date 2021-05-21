Local man suspect in triple homicide

May 21—The FBI suspects a former Gloucester man killed one of three men who died in a triple homicide in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Richard Schuyler Kuykendall, also known as Sky Richard Kuykendall, 41, formerly of Elm and Woodward streets, was questioned and jailed on a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The FBI, in the criminal complaint for gun possession, said agents don't believe Kuykendall killed all three men but may be responsible for the death of one of them.

Albuquerque police say three victims were found May 12 in a bullet-riddled car outside Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital in Albuquerque, driven there by Kuykendall. In the criminal complaint, the FBI said the said the shooting happened while the vehicle was parked in an alley and was caught by a video surveillance camera.

The Albuquerque Journal reports court records show the victims all were members of a white supremacist prison gang Aryan Brotherhood and Kuykendall has an apparent association to the gang via identifying tattoos. The FBI said a tattoo of the word "Boston" across the shirtless Kuykendall's stomach can be seen on video surveillance as he drops the car at the hospital and flees.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported that Kuykendall appeared virtually in federal court Tuesday and may return Friday. If convicted, the TV station said he faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and could be harsher if prior criminal activities are considered.

To that, KOB-TV said he replied, "I'm not an armed career criminal."

The FBI said Kuykendall has a long criminal history with 35 arrests in New Mexico and Massachusetts including assault and battery, forgery, larceny and identity theft.

In 2019, Gloucester police arrested Kuykendall on charge of driving on a suspended license after police pulled him over in the southbound lanes of Route 128 for driving erractically. Police that Kuykendall was eating inside the vehicle and that likely contributed to his distracted driving. He was also arrested in 2018, while on probation, for trespassing at Stanwood Point.

While living in Gloucester, Kuykendall was convicted of assault and battery on a family member in January 2018 in Salem District Court.

In 1998, he was convicted in Salem District Court of battery with a dangerous weapon — a baseball bat.