Local man tied to Pittsburgh shooting was wanted by two other police agencies

A Stark County man accused of a March shooting in Pittsburgh is facing additional criminal charges in Ohio while out on bond.

Neil A. Toalston, 27, of Washington Township near Alliance, was arrested April 6 near Austintown on outstanding warrants tied kidnapping and stalking charges filed by two Ohio police agencies.

Toalston was out on bond from Pittsburgh, where he stands accused of attempted homicide.

Neil Toalston's arrest in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police arrested Toalston on March 2 after he was accused of shooting a man multiple times just after 3 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Toalston is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, repairing/selling offensive weapons and criminal attempt, court records show.

Toalston appeared in Allegheny County District Court in Pennsylvania, where he was released on a $25,000 bond on March 3.

Complaints from women in Ohio

Austintown police received a complaint from a woman on March 18, who accused Toalston of stalking her. The pair reportedly met at a bar in Rootstown, and Toalston began to call her his fiancée and wouldn't leave the woman alone, according to court records filed in the case.

Austintown police filed three complaints in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court involving two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, a second-degree felony, as well as menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.

A warrant was issued for Toalston's arrest, according to Mahoning County court records.

On March 26, a second woman filed a complaint against Toalston accusing him of holding her against her will and assaulting her in Marlboro Township.

Marlboro police filed three criminal complaints in Stark County Common Pleas Court that accuse Toaston of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, aggravated menacing and aggravated assault, both first-degree misdemeanors.

According to the complaints, Toalston held the woman in a vehicle and forced her to drive him to multiple locations, ignoring her requests to be released.

Story continues

A warrant was issued for Toalston's arrest, and he was picked up by Goshen police near Austintown on April 6, court records show.

Toalston's bond revoked

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office moved to have Toalston's bond revoked.

He remains jailed in Mahoning County held on a $500,000 bond with court appearances set for May 3 for the Pittsburgh charges, and May 4 for the Austintown charges.

Toalston has yet to appear in Stark County Common Pleas Court for the Marlboro Township. charges.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Neil Toalston, accused of Pittsburgh shooting, facing Ohio charges