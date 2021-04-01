Local man to trial in separate resisting-arrest cases

Apr. 1—A Meadville man is headed to trial in two separate cases in which he is accused of resisting arrest, one in which he allegedly tried to disarm a police officer and another in which he apparently tried to run from police after causing a car crash.

Robert Raymond Jones, 34, waived preliminary hearings in both cases Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

Jones is accused of illegally passing a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Randolph Street and Park Avenue on the afternoon of Jan. 31. According to Meadville Police Department, which responded to the incident at 2:20 p.m., Jones was involved in a crash with another vehicle as he passed through the intersection and immediately fled the scene rather than stopping to exchange information with the other driver.

Jones was located shortly afterward by police in the area of Stewart Street, about a half-mile from the location of the crash. According to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case, he allegedly fled on foot when told to stop. Police said he then struggled and pulled away as he was being arrested.

In the other case, Jones is accused of trying to take a police officer's gun while authorities were attempting to arrest him at his home in the 500 block of Randolph Street on the afternoon of March 16. Police allege that Jones, armed with knives in both hands, created a disturbance inside the home and threatened someone else.

When officers arrested Jones, he allegedly engaged in a physical confrontation with them and grabbed their handcuffs while ignoring their orders to stop resisting. Jones is also accused of spitting on the camera for the cell he was placed in.

Jones faces a felony charge of disarming a law enforcement officer; misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, resisting arrest and simple assault; and summary charges of harassment and damaging police property. Bail was set at $30,000 in the case.

As a result of the Jan. 31 incident, Jones faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and causing an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle as well as four summary traffic charges. Bail was set at $15,000 in the case.

Trials in both cases will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Jones remains in Crawford County jail.

