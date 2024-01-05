Local man urges council for action on gun violence

Jason Salley shows Chillicothe City Council the evidence bag he was given with his loved ones bloody clothes after she had been shot. He said the bag serves a s a reminder of the violence in the city.

CHILLICOTHE — At a recent city council meeting a resident, Jason Salley, pleaded with council members urging them to do something to end the gun violence in Chillicothe.

In the summer of 2023, Salley sent an email to the then-council members asking that something be done to help put an end to the gun violence in the city. Only one person responded to him.

Growing up in the area he said he knows the town could be safer, while he was passionate about ending gun violence then he became even more passionate when he received a call in December telling him a loved one had been shot. Salley told council members how he felt as he rushed to the hospital, saw the helicopter waiting to take another who had been shot to get more help and waited till he could see his loved one.

He also mentioned the various shootings that took place in Chillicothe over 2023, several involving young members of the community. Salley even brought the evidence bag that housed the bloody clothes that were worn the night of the shooting. He said the bag is a reminder to him of what happened that night.

Ohio permit-less concealed carry law 'didn't create a Wild West,' AG Dave Yost says

As he told his story he asked council to stand up and do something about this issue, not just sweep it under the rug. He said he hopes nobody in the community gets another call like he did last month from the hospital.

"We can't continue to have rampant gun violence in our town," said Salley.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Resident pleads with officials asking them to stand up to gun violence