Local man wanted for 2 probation violations, including aggravated assault, taken into custody

A local man is behind bars, previously wanted on two probation violation warrants and new charges from the City of Pittsburgh.

According to Allegheny County police, Darryn Hobson, 23, from Wilkinsburg, is currently on probation for two different cases, one involving aggravated assault and the other involving firearms.

The City of Pittsburgh filed new firearms charges against Hobson in Nov. 2022, which made bench warrants for both violations active.

Police said this week, detectives found out that Hobson was staying with his girlfriend at a home in Tarentum. When they arrived at the residence, he was taken into custody without incident.

Hobson is lodged in the Allegheny County Jail.

