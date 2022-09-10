Local man wanted since December 2021 for escape, hit-and-run charges arrested in Glassport

A West Mifflin man who’s been wanted since December 2021 for multiple warrants was taken into custody, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn pleaded guilty to two firearms cases and was placed in the Renewal Center in October 2021 to serve a portion of his sentence. He escaped by pulling the fire alarm and exiting from the fire escape on Dec. 16, resulting in an arrest warrant.

On January 23, a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident in Munhall Borough. Police said Littlejohn was later identified as the driver who left the scene. Another arrest warrant was issued for the incident.

Police said that after weeks of investigating, detectives were able to determine Littlejohn was in the Borough of Glassport.

On Sept. 9 around 8:30 a.m., officers went to an apartment in the 600 block of Monongahela Avenue and made contact with someone who said Littlejohn was inside.

Police said the suspect was hiding in a closet. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Littlejohn was transported to the Allegheny County Jail, where he was lodged on the bench warrants and will await arraignment on the arrest warrants, police said.

