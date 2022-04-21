Local man wins early reprieve

Apr. 20—A Muskogee County man ordered to serve a 15-year sentence for first-degree manslaughter won an early reprieve Tuesday, when the remainder of his prison term was remanded to probation.

Cody Ryan Medlin, 28, pleaded guilty in 2019 to the manslaughter charge filed following a 2017 collision that killed Sherry Thompson, 56, wife of former Warner Police Chief Terry Thompson. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who investigated the collision alleges Medlin crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a vehicle being driven by Thompson.

Mandatory tests revealed the presence of narcotics and cannabinoids in samples of Medlin's blood drawn "shortly after the collision." A witness told law enforcers Medlin smoked marijuana on the way to work, during a break while there, and had trouble staying awake while driving home the morning of the fatal collision.

Medlin pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge after his lawyer struck a last-minute agreement with prosecutors in September 2019. District Judge Bret Smith, court documents show, ordered the 15-year sentence and a judicial review 30 months after the conviction.

An accountability plan prepared earlier this year in advance of the review hearing by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections notes Medlin engaged in no misconduct while in prison. While he earned credit allowing certain privileges for good conduct, DOC officials recommended any modification of Medlin's sentence be denied.

"Based on the nature and severity of the instant offense, it is respectfully recommended modification of the defendant's sentence be denied," a DOC administrative programs officer states in the document. There were no objections to the accountability plan presented Tuesday during the review hearing.

Court documents show prosecutors stood moot pursuant to a sentencing agreement conditioned upon Medlin's good behavior in prison. Local lawyer Justin Stout argued for the modification of Medlin's prison sentence. Smith ordered the balance of Medlin's prison sentence "remanded to DOC probation."

Stout, in a message sent by email in response to inquiries from the Phoenix, said Medlin was provided the opportunity for judicial review after 30 months "only because the District Attorney and the victim's family agreed to that." He said Medlin "would have made the decision to take his chances with a jury trial later that year" had the agreement not been made.

"This was a very difficult case and tragic situation — the Thompson family suffered a great loss of life because they were clearly a very close family," Stout said. "Mr. Medlin is from Warner, so he and his family knew the Thompson family even before the accident."

Stout said the agreement for judicial review was struck "because it would be impossible to predict what a jury might decide to do with this fact pattern." He said the outcome of a trial of this matter could have ranged from a life sentence if jurors found Medlin guilty of first-degree manslaughter to four years if convicted of second-degree manslaughter, or a year in county jail for misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

"It is possible that a jury would find him not guilty of any crime at all," Stout said. "So the agreement to allow the Defendant to be released after 30 months was made based upon a cost-benefit analysis of all of those potential outcomes at jury trial."

Stout said his client was an exemplary inmate, with "zero disciplinary infractions in his entire time behind bars, which is pretty unusual." He said Medlin also completed several classes while he was in prison.

"Clearly this is an emotional day for the Thompson family," Stout said. "They chose not to appear at the hearing today, and I have no doubt they made that decision because they don't wish to put themselves through that emotional experience again."

Stout said while the decedent's family continues "to suffer a great loss," his client cannot change that. He said all Medlin "can do is take life one day at a time ... and live life in a way that proves himself worthy of the trust that the Court has placed in him."

A review hearing was set for June 10, Stout said, to ensure Medlin complies with "a special set of rules" imposed by Smith "in order to ensure public safety." Failure to abide by the rules could result with the revocation of Medlin's probation.