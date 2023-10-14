Local man's parents disappear during Hamas attack
A local man is searchig for his family after his parents disappeared during Hamas' attack.
A local man is searchig for his family after his parents disappeared during Hamas' attack.
The shocking new war in Israel could affect oil and gasoline prices in 2024, along with President Biden's reelection odds.
The Spurs rookie finished with 23 points. You're going to want to see how he scored some of them.
Following a content moderation warning from European Union regulators earlier this week, Meta has published an overview of how its responding to risks on its social media platforms stemming from the Israel-Hamas war. Its blog post covers what it frames as "ongoing efforts", with some existing policies and tools for users rehashed. Under this change Meta says it will be removing content that "clearly identifies hostages when we’re made aware of it, even if it’s being done to condemn or raise awareness of their situation".
As social platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Meta and TikTok face off with regulators and the theater of public opinion for how they are handling incendiary and graphic content, disinformation, writing and other media related to Hamas and Israel, Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, has controversially come out to defend how his messaging app is not taking down some of the more sensitive war-related coverage that can be found there, claiming that it can prove to be an important channel for information. In his Telegram post today, Durov -- borrowing some of the more "high-level" language that other social media executives have used -- said that "Telegram's moderators and AI tools remove millions of obviously harmful content from our public platform," but he also swiftly moved on to defending the app continuing to allow sensitive content under the category of "war-related coverage."
The company has created a new operations center with experts fluent in Hebrew and Arabic.
Trezor, a hardware crypto wallet company, debuted two new products this week at the Bitcoin Amsterdam conference -- and we got to take a first look at them. The new crypto wallet is designed specifically for new digital asset entrants with a focus on “maximum safety and ease of use,” Matěj Žák, CEO of Trezor, said to TechCrunch. Hardware crypto wallets are one of -- if not the -- safest ways to store your digital assets, because they’re typically not connected to the internet, inhibiting the risk of an online attack.
The estranged couple is taking a more peaceful approach to their uncoupling after their acrimonious back-in-forth. Here's the play-by-play in their divorce.
Two days after EU Commissioner Thierry Breton sent an "urgent" letter to Elon Musk over X's handling of misinformation, the governing body has opened a probe into the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Cruise will offer paid robotaxi rides in Houston from 9PM to 6AM.
After X's crowdsourced fact-checking system faced multi-day delays to correct misinformation on the platform, the company formerly known as Twitter has announced a series of improvements focused on speeding up the pace as well as other changes designed to alert users when notes were added to posts they liked, replied to or reposted, and more. The changes follow X CEO Linda Yaccarino's post on Monday promising that Community Notes would now "appear more quickly on X." The exec had also recently reposted an explanation from X's Safety account that reported there had been more than 50 million posts globally over the past couple of days that referenced the weekend's terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, demonstrating the scale of how much content around the war was being circulated on the platform.
President Biden banked on the Middle East settling down while he dealt with a militant Russia and a bellicose China. Iran and its proxy militia Hamas failed to cooperate.
X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, came under fire earlier this week in Europe, when European Commissioner Thierry Breton sent a stark open letter to the company warning it of its failure to clamp down on disinformation and illegal content on the platform circulating in the aftermath of the deadly Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. A letter signed by X CEO Linda Yaccarino notes that the company has "redistributed resources" and "refocused teams." The letter stays, in Yaccarino's words, "high level," which means that it is light on specific numbers.
The EPA is withdrawing its call to set regulations in place that would have required states to assess the cybersecurity and integrity of public water system programs.
The European Union has expanded its warning about illegal content and disinformation targeting the Israel-Hamas war circulating on social media platforms to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Yesterday the bloc's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, published an urgent letter to Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) -- raising concerns the platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and spread potentially harmful disinformation in the wake of Saturday's surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
What parents should, and shouldn't, stress about on the spookiest night of the year.
The Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed 1,600 people, have been a cause of celebration for some.
Israeli biotech startup Mana.bio has been planning to launch its programmable drug treatment solution for months, and decided to forge ahead in spite of the attacks that happened this past weekend in the country. The company is employing AI to design lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) with the goal of creating programmable drug treatments. “Mana.bio's integrated experimental and machine learning platform enables the discovery of smarter, faster, more precise delivery formulations to unlock the field of nucleic acid-based and genetic medicines,” company co-founder and CEO Yogev Debbi said in a statement.
During their surprise attack in Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead, Hamas militants targeted several communal settlements known as kibbutzim near the border with Gaza.
Entering the 22nd and final weekend of the 2023 regular season, nearly everything is up for grabs.