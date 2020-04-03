Local Mask Production a Priority for France - President Emmanuel Macron Tours Medicom Facility

MONTREAL, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Medicom is one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical-grade personal protective equipment, including surgical and respiratory masks. Based in Montreal, the company has offices around the globe and production facilities in the United States, China, Taiwan and France, with new factories scheduled to open in the coming months.

Located in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou near Angers, France, Kolmi-Hopen is the European arm of the Medicom Group and is France's leading surgical and respiratory mask producer. The 14,300 m² production site is equipped with a clean room of more than 1000 m², classified ISO 8.

Medicom acquired the Kolmi-Hopen production facility in 2011 as part of a strategic initiative to diversify mask production around the world to allow each facility to develop the manufacturing expertise required in each region, given the differences in local registration requirements, quality standards and distribution channels.

France has historically been the primary market for the masks produced at Kolmi-Hopen. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, France implemented restrictions on the export of masks and other PPE and is supporting initiatives to increase output at the plant, in order to best meet increases in demand. With these investments, that capacity is expected to double in a matter of months.

On Tuesday, March 31, French President Emmanuel Macron toured the Kolmi-Hopen facility to help reassure French citizens that the government is investing and working with the leadership team at Kolmi-Hopen to increase output, add capacity and provide critical care professionals with as much product as they can produce.

President Macron issued a statement from the facility and posted it on his LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6650815921633939456/

"We are proud to be partnering with the Government of France to increase efficiencies, improve output and shorten the time for distribution of critically needed equipment for front line workers," said Kolmi-Hopen General Manager Gérald Heuliez. "I have personally been invited to be a member of a strategic government task force to help the local pandemic response team improve their responsiveness across the entire health care network. I am extremely proud of our collaboration."

With three decades of scientific expertise and an extensive global network of raw material suppliers, Medicom is uniquely positioned to help meet the exponential demand for products like face masks during worldwide health crises like the current coronavirus pandemic.

About Medicom

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality infection control, single-use and preventive products for the medical, dental, industrial, veterinary, laboratory and health and beauty markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed and Hopen brands, as well as the recently acquired Hedy Canada Inc. Medicom operates under the Kolmi-Hopen company in Angers, France and Medicom Asia in Hong Kong.

Medicom has extensive experience in meeting demand for personal protective equipment during a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the worldwide HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable infection control solution provider during multiple epidemics, including the Avian Flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola.



For more information about Medicom infection control solutions, including its extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com .

For more information about Kolmi-Hopen, please visit Kolmi-Hopen.

