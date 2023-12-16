Members of the Northern Michigan Master Gardeners Association work on one of the gardens at the Emmet County Fairgrounds in Petoskey.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Members of the local Master Gardener association were honored recently at the 2023 MSU Northwest Region Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Recognition event.

The awards program took place in early November in Interlochen.

The Northern Michigan Master Gardener Association (NMMGA) currently has 26 members in Emmet, Charlevoix and Cheboygan counties. Five were named to the Top 10 list for volunteer hours in 2023: Nancy Zuker, 368 hours; Ginny Heinritzi, 350 hours; Babette Stolz, 268 hours; Midge Stewart, 179 hours; and Frances Paris, 140 hours.

In addition, Midge Stewart, treasurer of NMMGA, received a Lifetime Service Award for achieving 250 hours of volunteerism. Stewart also received Advanced Master Gardener status for completing 100 hours of volunteer hours and 25 hours of continuing education.

Lifetime Service Awards recognizing 500 hours of service went to Susan Affholter, president of the NMMGA, and Frances Paris, secretary of the chapter. The Gold Badge Award was bestowed on Ginny Heinritzi for 1,000 hours of volunteer service.

Master Gardeners volunteer their time and expertise at various individual, group and chapter horticulture projects throughout Northern Michigan.

“Several of our members volunteered at the Mackinac Island Lilac Festival in June on Mackinac Island,” said Affholter. “Our chapter has also been volunteering the past two years at the Emmet County Fairgrounds in Petoskey.”

For more information on the local chapter, visit northernmichiganmastergardenersassociation.org.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Local Master Gardener volunteers recognized