Local Matters: Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs controversial voting bill into law
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a controversial voting bill into law Tuesday. The Election Integrity Protection Act of 2021 bans drive-thru voting and changes voting hours. It also includes new requirements for mail-in voting and poll worker protections. Renuka Rayasam, author of Politico Nightly, joined "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss that and more.