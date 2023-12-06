Local meat processors get expansion grants

Dec. 6—Four local meat-processing businesses will receive state grants to expand their capacity.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets and the Hudson Valley AgriBusiness Development Corporation this week announced that HVADC has awarded $4.25 million to 26 projects in 19 counties across the state through the Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program. HVADC is administering the state program, which helps processors to expand existing or establish new meat processing facilities.

The grants will help the businesses expand their processing capacity by more than 4.8 million pounds annually, according to a media release from the state Agriculture Department.

In Delaware County, Tiberio Custom Meats will receive $125,050, Brother's Halal Meat Packing will receive $250,000 and Catskill Packing will receive $204,690. In Otsego County, Trinity Meat Company will receive $99,900.

The grant program was sponsored by state Sen. Michelle Hinchey to increase capacity of New York's processing facilities and support agribusinesses, the release said.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, "The Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program is a key component of the Department's work to ensure that New York has a resilient, local food supply chain, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to a great partnership with HVADC, and with the support of Senator Hinchey, we are proud to see this program move forward and award some exciting projects. This funding will help to grow businesses across the state, support our farmers and producers, and ultimately increase New Yorkers' access to high quality, locally sourced meat."

Hinchey said, "In my conversations with meat farmers from across New York State, it became clear that the shortage and limited capacity of processing facilities have led to significant supply chain challenges, and in response, I pledged to help. We fought for and secured the first-ever funding to create the Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program, which will lead to new business growth for farmers while lowering costs and providing greater access to fresh, locally sourced food for New York families."

The program awarded 26 projects in total, prioritizing grants for 19 businesses that currently operate with USDA inspection status and that presented plans to expand their operations, the release said. Additionally, three processors with existing facilities seeking to move to USDA-inspected status were funded. Four start-up processors, which are planning USDA-inspected status at the conclusion of the project, were also included in this round of funding. The $4.25 million in total grants contribute to total cumulative project costs of almost $9.5 million statewide.

"The Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program helps to fund projects that support the expansion of existing USDA-inspected meat processing facilities and the establishment of new USDA inspected meat processing facilities in the state," the release said. "By expanding meat processing capacity in New York, this program addresses the nationwide shortage of affordable meat available to consumers, including the availability of protein sources for schools and institutional facilities in the state. The grant program makes it easier for beef, pork, lamb, goat, poultry, and seafood farmers to process their products and get affordable, local meat into a variety of markets, strengthening New York's food supply chain and rural economies."