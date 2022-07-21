Local mechanic arrested for murder

Jul. 20—A local business owner was arrested for the murder of a Stilwell man whose body was discovered over the weekend near Welling Bridge.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed Joe James Garcia, 39, was taken into custody and booked on murder charges early Wednesday morning.

The body of Andrew Hopkins, 36, was discovered Sunday evening near the Welling Bridge. Chennault said investigators knew they were dealing with a homicide based on the fact that the body was dumped. Hopkins had been shot.

Chennault said a man asked to speak with Sgt. Pete Broderick in regard to the shooting. The informant and his attorney met with authorities Tuesday evening and he disclosed what he knew.

"He said he went to Garcia's [mechanic] shop and he stumbled across a body, and Garcia asked him to help him clean up the crime scene," said Chennault. "Based off his information, we obtained a search warrant for Garcia's shop."

The sheriff said two buildings are on the property located at the junction of Choctaw Street and the State Highway 51 Spur — one used as a business and the other as a residence.

"Inside the residence, we found biological evidence that's consistent to what the Medical Examiner's Office is telling us on how Hopkins was killed," he said.

As investigators were combing through the property, Garcia drove up, quickly made an illegal lane change, and sped off. He was pulled over by Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele and advised he needed to get in contact with Broderick.

"We took him into custody and interviewed him. He did not admit to the actual murder, but he confirmed some of the facts the witness had given us earlier in the night," said Chennault.

Garcia didn't ask for an attorney, and he was booked on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The CCSO has sole jurisdiction on the case, since the victim is Native American but Garcia is not. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assisted in processing the scene at the mechanic shop.