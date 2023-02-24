Local memorial announced for late FMPD chief Derrick Diggs

A memorial service for Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs, who died in mid-February, is set for 10 a.m. March 3, 2023, at McGregor Baptist Church in Fort Myers.

Memorial announcements continue to pour for late Fort Myers Police Chief, who earlier this month lost his battle against cancer.

Fort Myers Police on Thursday announced a local memorial for Chief Derrick Diggs will take place 10 a.m. March 3 at McGregor Baptist Church, 3750 Colonial Blvd.

He worked closely with area agencies, including Lee and Collier sheriff's offices, Cape Coral Police Department and the State Attorney's Office, 20th Judicial Circuit.

Fort Myers Police on Feb. 16 disclosed Diggs' cause of death was cancer. He died Feb. 15 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, according to his obituary.

Diggs, 67, had been on a leave of absence from the police department for the past seven months. He confirmed a leave of absence in an Aug. 19, 2022, email.

He cited that he was "handling some important personal matters," according to that email.

Liz Bello-Matthews, spokesperson for the city, at the time said Diggs' return was expected within "weeks."

Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone, acting chief of police, is expected to continue in the post until the City Council makes a decision on a successor.

