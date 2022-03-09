Local men consider entering pleas for their part in attack on Capitol

Mar. 9—Two Muskogee-area men charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 "siege" at the U.S. Capitol could enter pleas as early as next month.

Jerry Ryals and Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr. appeared Tuesday from remote locations for a status hearing before a district judge in Washington, D.C. The pair's appearance coincides with guilty verdicts rendered in the first jury trial related to the events of Jan. 6.

Ryals, 26, of Muskogee, faces five charges connected to his alleged attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election. Griffith, 57, of Fort Gibson, stands accused of violating four federal laws in connection with what federal prosecutors describe as the "Capitol Siege."

Federal prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly they have "been engaged in dispositional discussions" with both men since a status hearing in January. While discussions with Griffith and his lawyer are expected to wrap up before the next hearing on April 21, a decision on Monday by another judge to toss an obstruction charge in a different case could stall talks with Ryals and his lawyers.

U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols ruled in a separate case the ambiguities of the federal obstruction law require a narrow interpretation of the statute. Obstruction, Nichols opined, can only occur if a defendant directly attempts to affect "a document, record, or other object" for the purpose of hampering the ability of Congress to count Electoral College votes.

Ryals — allegedly identified by tipsters and witnesses as saying, "We definitely have enough people to overthrow this bitch," while rioters were "working our way in, slowly but surely" — faces a similar obstruction charge. Nichols' ruling could have a bearing on plea negotiations, and an appeal of the ruling could delay them for an indefinite period.

The judge expressed concern about the potential for a delayed plea.

Story continues

"It is up to you which ... direction you want to take it — I don't want to get involved in that," Kollar-Kotelly said. "I just want to make sure that if you are interested in hearing something about a plea, you actually have the opportunity to do so and that you know what it is."

Jay P. Mykytiu, who represents Ryals, told the judge he believes a negotiated plea may still be an option despite the earlier ruling and prospects of an appeal.

"I don't think this ruling is so egregious that I would have to wrap my head around the ramifications in terms of Mr. Ryals' plea if he were to plead to the 1512 (obstruction) charge," Mykytiu said, referencing the U.S. Code. "I think I just need a little time to see what the government chooses to do."

Defense lawyers representing clients charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol reportedly have said prosecutors would appeal any judge's decision undercutting the prosecution's use of the obstruction charge in those cases. A person convicted of the offense potentially could face a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

While Ryals and Griffith made their virtual appearance, jurors rendered five guilty verdicts in the first Jan. 6 Capitol attack case to be tried. After deliberating two hours following a three-day trial, jurors convicted Guy Reffitt, a petroleum industry rig manager and recruiter for the Texas Three Percenters, for obstruction of an official proceeding, interfering with police in a riot, transporting a firearm for that purpose, armed trespassing and witness tampering.

Reffitt never was seen entering the U.S. Capitol or physically assaulting police. But jurors agreed with prosecutors that his confrontation with officers at a key choke point outside the building helped rioters behind him overrun them, breach security, and halt the confirmation of the presidential election.

Both Ryals and Griffith pleaded not guilty to charges that include entering and remaining in a restricted building, engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct in the Capitol, and demonstrating at the Capitol. Ryals faces an additional count of obstructing an official proceeding — both men remain free on personal recognizance bonds.

Federal law enforcers arrested the men in March 2020 following an investigation that resulted with criminal complaints against the men being filed Feb. 22. A superseding indictment was filed March 24, 2020, after prosecutors presented evidence to a grand jury empaneled in Washington.

Ryals and Griffith, according to court documents, were identified by tips turned in to the National Threat Operations Center following the Jan. 6 attack. The tipster and a relative reportedly recognized Ryals as "one of the people coming out of the U.S. Capitol Building" after it was breached by rioters.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports more than 750 people have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, which caused about $1.5 million in damage. More than 200 individuals have pleaded guilty to various crimes, and nearly 100 have been sentenced — about 40 required some incarceration and home detention for another 30.

The FBI continues to seek help from the public with the identification of more than 350 individuals believed to have committed violent acts on the Capitol grounds. Investigators continue to search for more than 250 who allegedly assaulted police officers.

The FBI posted on its website 16 videos of suspects who are wanted for violent assaults on federal officers and one video of two suspects wanted for assaults on members of the media. For images and video of those attackers, visit https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence.

Anyone with tips may call (800) 225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.