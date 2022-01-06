Local men face charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Jan. 6—False claims about a stolen election seduced at least three Muskogee-area men who were lured to Washington a year ago only to be charged later with crimes related to the attack at the U.S. Capitol.

One of those men is among about 70 people who have pleaded guilty and been ordered by a judge to serve a sentence of some sort. Outcomes for two other local men, who are among the more than 725 individuals charged to date with crimes related to the attack, remain unknown.

Andrew Ericson, 24, pleaded guilty in December to a single count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. He was ordered to serve 20 days of intermittent confinement on consecutive weekends within the first year of his two-year period of probation.

Jerry Ryals, described in court documents as an apprentice electrician from Muskogee, and his employer, Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr. of Fort Gibson were charged after reportedly traveling to Washington "at the behest of President Trump." Ryals' lawyer told The Associated Press his client, "like many other protesters" lured to Washington, "was swept up in the events of that day."

Ryals and Griffith were scheduled to appear Wednesday by videoconference before a federal magistrate in Washington for a status conference of their case. Both men were named in an indictment that identifies Ryals in five counts and Griffith in four.

An affidavit filed Feb. 22 under seal alleges Ryals posted messages to his social media account, stating he had joined "Millions of trump supporters" and "reclaimed our Capitol."

Ryals and Griffith face criminal complaints that include illegally entering the U.S. Capitol, disrupting congressional business, engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct, and demonstrating inside Capitol Buildings. Court records show both men remain free on personal recognizance bonds.

Ericson's public defender described the recent college graduate as a person whose age made him susceptible to "false claims" about a "stolen election." Attempting to dissuade the judge from imposing a a stricter sentence, his lawyer said her client was influenced by an "election system that had been corrupted" by the media and President Donald Trump.

Ericson apologized to the judge, his "fellow American citizens" and his "family for enabling all of this to happen." The apology rang somewhat hollow for the judge who presided over his sentencing hearing.

District Judge Trevor McFadden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia described the events of Jan. 6 as "a national embarrassment." He said while he respects the right to protest, Ericson's conduct inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office demonstrated a level of disrespect that "goes beyond the pale."

Because of his age and the fact he had a job, the judge afforded him the opportunity to serve the 20 days during consecutive weekends at a facility. Ericson, like other defendants who have pleaded guilty, was ordered to pay $500 restitution, which will go toward the $1.4 million damage to the U.S. Capitol.