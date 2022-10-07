Local mental illness support group meets online Tuesday

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will be holding its monthly With Hope in Mind support group meeting will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting is open to the family members/loved ones of those living with a mental illness and will be facilitated by two trained NAMI leaders.

NAMI Steering Committee members Kathy Martin, left, chair, and Toni Stephenson, vice-chair.

There is no cost to attend. This will be a full support group meeting, the local NAMI news release stated.

The steering committee meets on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This month's meeting will be on Oct. 17. Anyone is welcome to join and learn more about Oak Ridge National Alliance on Mental Illness, volunteering, or joining.

For more information and to sign up for the meetings contact: namioakridge865@gmail.com or Kathy at (865) 466-1234.

