Local middle school student dies on vacation with family in Aruba

MILTON — A Milton girl who attends Buckingham Browne & Nichols School died in a boating accident while on vacation with her family in Aruba.

Cassidy Murray, who attended seventh grade at Milton's Pierce Middle School last year, died Wednesday.

"It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the tragic passing of our daughter, Cassidy," the Murray family said in a statement. "Cassidy’s beautiful spirit, genuinely kind heart, bright mind, and joyful zest for life will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her."

Cassidy Murray, of Milton, died Wednesday, March 23, while on vacation with family in Arbua.

Her school remembered her as a friend to all with a bright smile.

"Cassidy had a special gift for uniting classmates with her smile, laugh and genuine kindness. People just gravitated to her, drawn by her great sense of fun and camaraderie," said Jennifer Pierce, head of school for Buckingham Browne & Nichols School.

Her decision to transfer from Pierce to Buckingham Browne & Nichols was based on the recommendation of her brother, who is a 10th-grade student at the school, officials said.

"She wasted no time creating her own unique mark on the MS campus. Her ever-present smile, infectious laugh, and upbeat personality knit together any group she was a part of. Classmates gravitated to her because of her genuine kindness and quiet modesty. Her friends knew from the very first week of school that she would be a trusted, warm confidant with a great sense of fun and camaraderie," Pierce said.

Cassidy played hockey and competed in gymnastics, and was proud of her Irish heritage, "which was displayed beautifully with a Claddagh-ring mug and Celtic-cross plate that she made in ceramics class."

Cassidy left an indelible impression on her peers and the faculty and staff at both the Glover Elementary School which she attended prior to Pierce Middle School," Milton Public Schools Superintendent James Jette said. “There are no words to describe the tragic loss of this vibrant young girl who had so much to offer and her whole life ahead of her.

Counselors will be on hand Saturday at Buckingham Browne & Nichols School Middle School from 10 a.m. to noon and Monday when students and staff return from school vacation.

