Local middle school student facing charges, accused of bringing gun to school twice

An eighth grader is facing charges after he allegedly brought a gun to a local school twice in one week.

An Eaton Middle School student allegedly brought a gun, taken from his grandfather’s house, to school on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6, according to Eaton Police Chief Steven Hurd.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis spoke with law enforcement and the school’s superintendent about the incident and will have the latest during News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

Last Thursday, Hurd said a woman told police she had found a gun that her father had told her was stolen from his house in her 13-year-old son’s room.

Officers went to the woman’s home and collected the gun, Hurd said, which officers noted was loaded.

>> ‘No threat’ after student brings training rifle onto Wright State’s campus

It is not known if the gun was loaded when it was taken to school.

The police department got tips from students that the child had brought the gun to school on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Wednesday Sept. 6.

A school resource officer questioned the woman’s 13-year-old the same day the gun was found. He allegedly admitted to stealing the gun.

It wasn’t until this week that the boy admitted to bringing the gun to school two days in a row last week.

Hurd said the student, who was on probation already, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property and taken to an area juvenile detention center.

The district’s superintendent, Jeff Parker, issued a statement after the school was informed of the incident:

“There was a gun at school. We learned about it after the gun was no longer at school. We took it seriously and addressed it immediately upon learning about it.”

Parker said the district did not notify parents after they were informed the gun was brought to school as they did not want to scare the students.

“There was no threat, no verbal threat that was made.. but bringing a gun to school is a huge threat within itself,” Hurd said.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis will continue following the story and have more details during News Center 7 at 11 p.m.



















