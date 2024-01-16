Local middle school students learn animal healthcare at veterinarian conference in Orlando

More than 60 middle schoolers got a course in animal healthcare on Tuesday with some real veterinarians.

The students were suited up in scrubs at the world’s largest veterinarian conference.

It was held at the Hyatt Regency on International Drive in Orlando.

Veterinarians gave them hands-on experience in sewing wounds, performing CPR, and even listening to an actual dog’s heartbeat.

Channel 9 spoke with several students who said they are up to the challenge of becoming a veterinarian in the future.

