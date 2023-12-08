Mother of 11-year-old boy accused of shooting peers at football practice bonds out of jail

The mother of a boy suspected of shooting two other children at a Pop Warner football practice in October 2023 was arrested Thursday morning while at a scheduled court hearing for her son.

Update: Friday 6 a.m.

Sharelle Johnson was arrested Thursday in connection to the October 2023 shooting that injured two children, according to the Office of the State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

Johnson has been charged with culpable negligence, a third-degree felony that could lead to five years in prison.

The State Attorney’s Office said that on October 2, 2023, Johnson’s 11-year-old son was able to take a loaded firearm from an unsecured cardboard box inside her car, which resulted in two children being shot and injured.

Officials went on to say that the cardboard box holding the gun “was worn and tattered, did not have any safety locks or fasteners and was easily accessible.”

After her arrest Thursday morning, Johnson was booked into the Orange County Jail.

Channel 9 has learned that Johnson was later released from jail after posting bond.

Original story:

A football practice at the Northwest Recreation Complex in Apopka turned into a crime scene back in October.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Channel 9 obtained surveillance video catching the moment it happened.

READ: Boy, 16, shot to death in Melbourne

Apopka police said three kids got into a fight on the football field and the fight moved to the parking lot. That’s when 33-year-old Sharelle Johnson’s 11-year-old son allegedly grabbed a gun from her car and fired one round that hit two boys, both 13 years old.

One of them was hit in the arm and the other was hit in the torso. Both teens were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Today, Sharelle Johnson was arrested for culpable negligence for her role in a shooting at a Pop Warner football practice that injured two children in October. Read more: https://t.co/Xo0Qg91ZCT pic.twitter.com/PapYGSQ6cA — SAO9Circuit (@SAO9Circuit) December 7, 2023

That 11-year-old suspected shooter had a court hearing Thursday.

READ: Police: Person dies after being hit by vehicle on Colonial Drive in Orlando

Only Channel 9 was there when deputies showed up and arrested Johnson for storing and leaving a gun within reach of a minor.

The state has not decided on whether it will formally file charges against the 11-year-old. In court Thursday, they were waiting on his second evaluation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



