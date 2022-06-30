Local mom falls victim to smash-and-grab spree at Settler’s Cabin Park during picnic

A local mom of two little kids was the victim of a smash and grab at Settler’s Cabin Park on Monday while she was having a lunch picnic. She told Channel 11 that she feels totally violated and fears she was targeted because she’s a busy mom with a lot on her plate.

Her car window was smashed, and her wallet with her ID and credit/debit cards were stolen. Within an hour, police sources say the suspect attempted to use the cards at the Robinson Foot Locker. Garth Smith’s daughter happened to be parked next to the victim.

“That really shocked her because she didn’t think this was at all a high risk or dangerous area,” Smith said.

The Falcionis come to the Settler’s Cabin Park with their little boy, Mills, and say families deserve to feel safe.

“Just really surprising, being it’s such a family-orientated place,” Dave Falcioni tells Channel 11. “I can’t even believe that’s happening, to be honest. I guess you just don’t expect it in a place like this.”

Police sources tell Channel 11 that a blue pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger or Maverick with what appears to be PA plates, could be the suspect’s car.

The victim tells me nothing in her car was visible, and these thieves are desperate. She says investigators told her other local parks and trails have also been targets.

“There are probably more people in harder financial straits than there have been in the past. There’s probably going to be an increase in these types of events,” Smith adds.

“It’s really unfortunate to hear,” Falcioni says. “It makes you think twice when you’re getting in and out of your vehicle.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Son of former Steeler allegedly hurt officer during arrest in Giant Eagle parking lot, had fentanyl First positive monkeypox test in Pittsburgh reported Victim in ‘grave condition’ after shooting at Rankin apartment complex VIDEO: Local 3-year-old forgotten in school van, picked up by mother at hospital DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts