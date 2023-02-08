Local mother and community leaders continue gun violence discussion

A young person was shot Tuesday. They are in the hospital. It happened on Hilltop Pass in South Fulton. This all comes as a group met, to talk about how to stop violence involving young people.

“Somebody robbed him and my grandson was left in the car to witness it,” said the mother of Aramis O’Brad Peterson.

The wrong place at the wrong time said the mother of Aramis O’Brad Peterson. Someone shot and killed 28-year old Peterson on January 6, 2017, near what’s now the Mercedes Benz Stadium. His mother said, she still remembers the date and details, but it’s who killed her son, that hurts her to the core, “It was a gang member.”

Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on youth gun violence and the growing gang problem, for months now. Monday, police said a teen shot two people in Southwest Atlanta, a 25-year old man died.

Then Tuesday, South Fulton Police said a juvenile was shot on Hilltop Pass.

Guns and gang violence, was one of the main topics, Tuesday night at ‘It Still Takes a Village’ community forum, in Riverdale. Organizations like ‘Saving Our Sons’ and ‘Operation Correct Street Academy’ held the event. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was one of the hosts.

Many who attended the forum said, more mentorship and afterschool programs are needed.

Myron Fountain known as the ‘Prison Doctor’ work with at-risk youth. He goes into the homes, to prevent them from going to jail. He said, we have to tackle this issue more aggressively, “Until a legislature steps up and start looking at this thing more aggressively and be willing to cross the aisles to talk to anyone who can bring change to some of these kids.”

