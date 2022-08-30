Local mother, infant hospitalized after hit-and-run in Pitcairn

A driver in Pitcairn hit a mother and her two-year-old son, then backed his way out of the road, according to witnesses.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

“Car came flying up the street about 35 mph — I hear all this hollering. By the time I turned around, I seen my neighbor going up into the air and down to the ground,” Kevin Nelson said.

How those victims are doing and where the investigation stands with police, coming up on Channel 11 News at 5.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Washington County DA seeking death penalty against man accused of killing infant son Winning lottery ticket worth more than $600K sold in Allegheny County Chaos erupts in Allegheny County courtroom as suspect in Monroeville Mall shooting pleads guilty VIDEO: Washington School District bans use of cellphones DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts