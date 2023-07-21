Local mother speaks out after police issue arrest warrant for one of her son’s killers

It’s been over a year since a 17-year-old barber shop owner was shot and killed outside his business in South Fulton.

The family of Anthony ‘Chyna’ McClain confirmed to Channel 2 Action News police found one of his killers.

“It’s a lot of different emotions,” said Norma Huff.

Norma Huff said that’s really the only way she can describe how she feels after learning police executed a murder warrant for one of the suspects involved in her son’s murder.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with Huff last April right after her son was shot and killed outside the barbershop he owned in South Fulton.

Police said several men were arguing outside his barber shop when shots were fired. McClain was caught in the shoot out. He died on the scene. “To walk up on my son as he laid here,” said Huff.

Thursday, police issued a murder warrant for Aliouny Fall at an apartment complex on Welcome All Road.

South Fulton Police confirmed that the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“My first phone call came from you to let me know, that something has happened,” said Huff.

Huff said she’s praying for accountability for the other men involved.

“We have five. Five. We have one that’s incarcerated. We have one that’s out on bond. We have one that’s out on bond. He’s fleeing. We have the one today. We have another unidentified person,” said Huff.

(Do you forgive them?) “I forgave them in the beginning. But that window is closing more and more as time goes on, with them running,” said Huff.

Police haven’t released any information on the suspect who is on the run or where that part of the investigation stands.

