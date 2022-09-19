Local mother speaks out after son convicted of murder gets appeal hearing

From the very start, Sheldon Jeter Jr. was in a football uniform headed to perform big on the field at Aliquippa.

“I was just looking at his little things that he wrote, and I think if only he was here now,” said Delsha Flannigan, Sheldon’s mother.

It’s these memories of her first born that bring a smile to Flannigan’s face. Looking back, she now sees where things changed for her son Sheldon.

“It started at the elementary school when Rachel DelTondo stepped into my son’s life,” Flannigan said.

DelTondo was a teacher who dated Sheldon when he was just 17. She was gunned down on Mother’s Day in 2018, a murder Sheldon was questioned in, but never charged.

Two years later, Sheldon’s cousin Tyric Pugh was shot and killed and Sheldon was convicted and sentenced for the murder.

“I don’t feel it was justice and I don’t think justice was served for my side of the family or the Pugh family,” Flannigan said.

Flannigan believes the high publicity of the DelTondo case convicted her son before he ever had his day in court. A day that ripped this entire family into pieces.

“I’m hurting just as much as they are and I have another chance to see my son and that’s what I want to do,” Flannigan said.

Now, a year later, Sheldon is getting an appeal hearing after new information came to light about the jury.

“There were juror members that were talking to each other laughing. It’s here in notes and that’s against the conduct, can’t happen,” said Lana Oriani with Fight 4 A Family.

In a multiple page affidavit, Sheldon’s appellate attorney plans to ask a judge on Tuesday morning to take the next step for Sheldon to get a new trial.

It’s something his family is hopeful happens as they maintain his innocence and want true justice for their other loved one, Pugh.

“This day is here. The 20th, closure, but what is it going to be? I just pray we get this new trial and I’m able to see my son again,” Flannigan said.

If the judge decides to rule in Sheldon’s favor, the case will get kicked back to Beaver County. At that point, he will get another hearing in which a judge will decide if it’s a mistrial or not.

Channel 11 be in the courtroom on Tuesday, so stay with us for full coverage.

