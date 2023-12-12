Local museums, historical organizations receive state grant money

Taylor Hall
Multiple local museums and historical organizations have received state grant money for support.

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission awarded nearly $2 million across the state.

To be eligible for the funding, a museum must have an annual operating budget greater than $100,000 and at least one full-time professional staffmember.

The following local museums received grants:

Allegheny

Carnegie Science Center - $44,945

Carnegie Museum of Natural History - $44,945

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh - $44,945

Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania (DBA Senator John Heinz History Center) - $44,945

Frick Art & Historical Center - $44,945

Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation - $38,571

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum - $23,815

Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh - $10,085

Armstrong

Armstrong County Historical Museum & Genealogical Society - $4,000

Beaver

Beaver County Historical Research & Landmarks Foundation - $4,000

Butler

Butler County Historical Society - $4,000

Historic Harmony Inc. - $4,000

Fayette

Fallingwater/WPC - $44,945

Fayette County Historical Society - $4,000

Lawrence

Lawrence County Historical Society - $4,000

Mercer

Mercer County Historical Society - $4,000

Washington

Bradford House Museum - $4,000

Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania (dba Senator John Heinz History Center) - $6,864

Pennsylvania Trolley Museum Inc. - $9,413

Westmoreland

Fort Ligonier Association - $17,772

Ligonier Valley Historical Society - $4,000

Westmoreland Fayette Historical Society - $4,000

Westmoreland County Historical Society - $4,000

