Local musician dies after altercation at party, investigation ongoing

Apr. 19—A 41-year-old Glynn County native died as a result of injuries suffered during an altercation with another man at a private party Saturday night at I-95 Toyota of Brunswick, Glynn County police said.

Travis Lee Payne was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital early Sunday morning. He died of injuries at 11:40 a.m., according to Payne's family members.

Police say they have identified the other man involved in the altercation, but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Glynn County Fire-Rescue medics were called at 12:40 a.m. Sunday to reports of an unconscious person at 1000 Millennium Blvd., where a private party was taking place at the car dealership off Golden Isles Parkway near Interstate 95, police said.

County police arrived minutes later to find Payne lying on the ground in an outdoor breezeway with county medics tending to him. The initial 911 call indicated a man had fallen and suffered a "busted head," police said.

County police investigators determined that Payne got into "a physical altercation with another male."

Payne fell during the altercation and struck his head on concrete, "which resulted in his death," police said.

A witness told police he heard Payne and the other man arguing loudly, according to the police report obtained by The News Monday afternoon. The witness told police he initially thought two men were pretending to argue, but then "he noticed they were not joking around," the police report said.

The witness told police he was about 6 feet away from the two men when he saw Payne "aggressively walking toward the unknown male," the report said. He said the other man "punched the victim, knocking him to the ground," the report said.

"The victim hit his head on the cement causing it to bleed," according to the report.

Police are seeking to speak with any witnesses to the altercation or to anyone who was there at the time. They can call county police investigator Troy Bergiadis at 912-554-7811, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.

Story continues

Tavia Harrison, Payne's sister, sent a statement to The News on Monday afternoon saying the family would not discuss the investigation or speculate about what happened, but that they would "continue to work to uncover the truth of what happened to our sweet brother, son, uncle, friend."

"Travis Payne was peace and love," Harrison said. "He never met a stranger. He would never intentionally hurt someone — in fact he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was a bright shining light in Brunswick and Glynn County."

"We are gutted by what happened to him, and we are mourning. And there are hundreds, maybe thousands that join with us as we mourn. He meant so much to so many and created a huge extended family made up of local servers, bartenders, musicians, and patrons of all his local haunts, along with all of the friends he made over the years that he kept through thick and thin."

A talented guitarist who worked in the local hospitality industry, Payne was outgoing and friendly to everyone he met, said longtime friend and former employer Susan Bates. Payne worked at Bates' Tipsy McSway's restaurant and pub from the time she opened in downtown Brunswick in 2012 until 2017.

She and Payne remained friends long after his employment with Tipsy's ended, and he took the pub's stage to entertain the crowd with his guitar play on occasion, she said.

"He was a lot of the personality of Tipsy's that made it so appealing when we first opened," Bates said. "He had an incredible ability to make you feel good about yourself all the time. Whoever you were, he wanted to spend more time with you."

Scores of tributes and memorials posted on social media since Sunday echo Bates' assessment of Payne.

That Payne died as the result of an apparent fight has many shaking their heads. Despite the hectic pressures that accompany the service and hospitality industry, Bates said she never saw Payne ever get agitated or angry. His good nature often helped steady coworkers, she said.

"When he came in, you were always glad to see him," Bates said. "He was like a cheerleader, always good at getting others through the busy times. I've seen him in situations where he could have been aggravated with people, but he was not. I've never seen him frustrated or mean or irritated with anybody. And I've never heard an unkind word about him."

Payne played guitar in several local bands, particularly in a punk rock band called My First Circus. Local musician Crawford Perkins knew Payne since he was a young teenager, when he would hang out with other teens at Clyde's Discount Music where Perkins worked.

"He was one of the most passionate people about music I think I've ever known," said Perkins, now the owner of SoGlo Guitar Gallery. "He was a pretty good guitar player too."

Like many others, Perkins was struggling Monday with the manner of Payne's death.

"I've known him a long time, and I've never seen him fight," Perkins said. "Ever."