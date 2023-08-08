Local musician sentenced to 8-year prison term after accosting Waynesboro couple

WAYNESBORO — A man who held a Waynesboro couple at gunpoint as they were enjoying a quiet evening on their porch in 2021 has been sentenced to an eight-year prison term.

In March, Chad T. Cash, 45, a local musician who played at various restaurants and venues, was found guilty in Waynesboro Circuit Court on four felony charges following a bench trial. A judge convicted the Waynesboro man on two counts of abduction and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Evidence showed the victims — Russell Walker and his wife, Jennifer — were celebrating the sixth anniversary of their first date the night of Dec. 26, 2021, when Cash showed up at their Chestnut Avenue home with two guns. He threatened to kill the couple, and more than once pressed the barrel of a gun to Russell Walker's forehead during the 20-minute ordeal.

Cash donned dark clothing and was carrying a .357 revolver in one hand and a semi-automatic handgun in the other.

Russell Walker had met Cash just once, and his wife didn't know him at all, according to testimony. The one connection Cash had with either was that Russell Walker once dated Cash's then wife intermittently for about five years, but Walker and the woman hadn't been together for several years after breaking up in 2015.

Russell Walker had seen Cash once before several months earlier when Cash reportedly made a late-night phone call before showing up at the couple's home, but said he declined to call police.

Russell Walker testified he once worked with Cash's wife several years ago before she married Cash, and said they dated. "He didn't care for the way his wife and I got together," he said of Cash.

Russell Walker testified Cash claimed his wife was in a "fragile state" when they first met years ago, and told him "that makes you a predator." Russell Walker said Cash placed the barrel of one of the guns to his forehead, in between his eyes, and forced him to state that he was a predator.

Cash and his wife have since divorced.

At one point, Cash took all but one round out of each gun and told Russell Walker he wanted him to play Russian Roulette. He declined the odd request, especially when considering the semi-automatic gun still had a round in the chamber, Russel Walker testified.

Russell Walker said Cash pressed a gun to his forehead about five times during the incident while threatening to kill him and his wife.

Cash claimed he was drunk at the time, but the Walkers and two Waynesboro police officers testified he did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol.

When police arrested Cash, who lived near the Walkers, they found three firearms inside his truck. Two of the guns matched the description of the guns that were held on the Walkers, evidence showed.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Paul Dryer, who convicted Cash, sentenced him to 28 years in prison with 20 years suspended, giving him eight years to serve. Cash was placed on five years of supervised probation once he's released from prison, and the judge also granted lifetime protective orders for both victims against Cash.

On Monday, Waynesboro Commonwealth's Attorney David Ledbetter, who prosecuted the case, expressed sympathy toward the victims and thanked them for their perseverance as the case was delayed by Cash's "baseless claims of lack of memory or mental lapse," he said.

"Further, the case makes a clear statement that my office has no tolerance for the misuse of firearms in our community. I am a strong supporter of gun ownership but not the wanton misuse of firearms by criminals," Ledbetter said.

A message seeking comment was left for defense attorney Jessica Sherman-Stoltz, who represented Cash.

