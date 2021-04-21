Local NAACP calls Chauvin verdict 'just,' law enforcement says rule of law upheld

Dave Minsky, Santa Maria Times, Calif.
Apr. 21—Local law enforcement, including the Sheriff's Office, said the rule of law was upheld by the jury's conviction Tuesday of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, while a representative of the local NAACP called the ruling "just," and called for a review of police use-of-force policies.

"I can truly say that justice was served," said Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, president of the Santa Maria-Lompoc chapter of the NAACP, who watched the verdict live at home with her three dogs. "[Chauvin] is a fairly young man, as was George Floyd, but he showed no compassion."

The verdict, which came after 11 hours of deliberation over two days, found Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd on all three counts, including unintentional second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter following a monthlong trial.

Sheriff Bill Brown called the verdict an indication that the criminal justice system worked.

"Today we saw the rule of law upheld, as it must be in order for America to survive," Brown said. "Moving forward as a nation, let us do so with faith in our unrivaled system of justice and with respect for one another."

A video showed Floyd pinned under Chauvin's knee for nearly eight minutes, despite pleas from bystanders, before Floyd became motionless and was later declared dead at a local hospital.

Lyons-Pruitt called for a review of police use-of-force policies across the nation.

"We want some type of transparent accountability system, some type of database for officers who use excessive force," Lyons-Pruitt said. "When you're on the force for 19 years and this is how you value lives and there's no humanity, there's something wrong with you."

Local law enforcement officials will continue protecting and serving their communities, according to Neil Gowing, president of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff's Association.

"Locally, we hold our members to a higher standard and will continue to work alongside those in the communities we protect and serve to provide the highest level of law enforcement services," Gowing said. "We feel for all of the families that have had devastating impacts as a result of this incident."

