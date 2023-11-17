Local neighborhood experiences string of car break-ins; Thieves steal valuables, gun

In a string of local car break-ins, a firearm was stolen in a Greene County city.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with the victim and police about what happened and the bigger issue this poses.

“I had gone out to my glove box, and I noticed all of these compartments were open, glove box and center console,” Beavercreek resident Jeff Lowe said.

Lowe owns one of the few cars that were broken into early Thursday morning on Newton Drive in Beavercreek.

“I unfortunately left my car unlocked, which I would advise now to be on the lookout and keep their car doors locked,” Lowe said.

At-home security footage shows a group of people getting out of a stopped car and approaching parked vehicles.

Later, the footage shows what looks to be the same vehicle, slowly driving through the neighborhood.

Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar spoke to News Center 7 about the recent string of break-ins.

“I wouldn’t say it’s just firearms that these thieves are taking. Because there’s not always a firearm in every vehicle, a lot of times it’s loose change, computers, whatever is easy and quick for them to take,” Molnar said.

According to the latest ATF Private Citizen Theft report, 95% of gun thefts were from private owners in the U.S.

Later in the report, it shows that the stolen firearm will be returned to the owners 96% of the time in Ohio.

“I have learned to try not to be a victim, always lock your car. I left it unlocked I’ll admit it,” Brett Cole said.

If your gun is stolen, it is extremely important to report it to the police as soon as possible.

Reporting a stolen firearm would clear the owner of any potential crime committed with that weapon.