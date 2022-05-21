Local News Anchor Busts Lauren Boebert For Saying The Quiet Part Out Loud

A local Colorado news anchor reminded viewers of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) past open embrace of the racist “replacement theory” that reportedly inspired the massacre at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, last weekend.

“There are some conservative political figures that will hint about this theory or speak about it in code. And then there’s Colorado’s Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert,” Kyle Clark said on Denver’s 9News this week.

Clark cut to footage of Boebert talking just last year about the baseless conspiracy theory that claims Democrats are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants.

Boebert rants in the clip:

They want to grant amnesty and a path to citizenship to 8 million illegal aliens. Yes, there is definitely a replacement theory that’s going on right now. We are killing American jobs and bringing in illegal aliens from all over the world to replace them if Americans will not comply.

Clark lamented: “That was Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert openly espousing replacement theory by name in 2021.”

Some political figures hint at the baseless “replacement theory,” which is referenced in the Buffalo shooter’s apparent manifesto. Other political figures, like Colorado GOP Rep @laurenboebert just come right out and say it. #copolitics

pic.twitter.com/sjVYp4zS8h — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) May 20, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

