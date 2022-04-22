Smith charged with rape

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported investigating a sex crimes case involving two minors on Wednesday. A suspect was taken into custody the same day.

Michael A. Smith Jr. was formally charged with rape, a first-degree felony on Thursday. More charges are anitcipated as the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office reviews the case. Assisting with the investigation was Coshocton County Job and Family Services.

Coucil to meet Monday

Coshocton City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, in council chambers. The meeting may also be viewed on YouTube, Coshocton City Hall channel.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Local News Briefs: Local man charged with rape