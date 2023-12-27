Local news matters: How the Charlotte Observer impacted our community in 2023

While the ways we receive and consume news are transforming, measures of journalistic success are unchanged. . Were the stories interesting, informative or entertaining? Did they better connect our communities and help us to be more empathetic and understanding? And ultimately, did the journalism make an impact?

As much as the world around us has evolved – and as much as our own newsroom has adapted to that evolution – the mission at The Charlotte Observer hasn’t wavered. That was evident throughout 2023 as our award-winning local reporting resonated with readers, led to action by multiple governmental agencies and sparked conversation.

Furthermore, when public records were unlawfully withheld from the public, the Observer fought to reverse those decisions and won. We continue to ensure government meetings and public documents remain accessible to the public, even if it takes legal action to do so.

Earlier this year, North Carolina Republican state lawmakers voted to bury transparency by including in the state budget a provision that allows current and former state legislators to withhold from public view any document they receive while in office. They also now have the authority to determine the current state and future of records. The Observer joins other media and open government advocates throughout the state in decrying such an overreach in power that keeps the public in the dark.

Accountability is at the heart of what we do. Here a couple of quick examples:

Monthslong reporting on the crippling backlog on autopsies at the Medical Examiner’s Office, resulting in severely delayed dissemination of death certificates, has led to a call for more funding and a sweeping strategic plan to improve the state’s overwhelmed system of investigating suspicious deaths.

Detailed reporting about the scourge of fentanyl now reaching high school students – including the death of at least one local student and addictions for countless others – has brought heightened awareness to the crisis. Increasingly, there are conversations about supplying schools with naloxone, used to reverse opioid overdoses.

From the outsized prevalence of foreclosures initiated by homeowners’ associations in North Carolina to the treacherous intersection of the criminal justice system and mental health highlighted in our “Purgatory” series, the Observer has aggressively pursued some of the most difficult topics in our area.

We also partnered with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to set up two mobile newsrooms — with journalists working from inside libraries in our local communities. That helped us maintain closer relationships with Black and brown communities throughout Charlotte and produce stories like the void of major grocery stores in many Black neighborhoods and the promise of new development in the Beatties Ford Road corridor.

This year also saw expansion of our coverage into the Lake Norman area, including the growth of The Lake Norman Observer newsletter and two mayoral debates in Huntersville and Mooresville, in partnership Neighborhood TV and WSOC-TV. You can expect to see an increased presence in places like Concord, Matthews and other surrounding areas in 2024, as well. Other new products added to our portfolio this year included the race- and equity-centered Kaleidoscope newsletter and the Processing Blue podcast where all things Carolina Panthers are covered.

Of course expansion does not mean exclusion. Coverage of local government issues, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, public safety, criminal justice, retail, local business, transportation, politics, arts and culture, concert reviews, food and dining, sports and so much more have led the front page of the newspaper and the e-edition.

We were pleased to introduce a “dynamic” e-edition, too – which updates live and allows us to publish late-breaking news in your e-edition — such as local election results and live coverage of the Panthers selecting the No. 1 NFL draft pick, quarterback Bryce Young.

As we expand on the strength of our reporting, the Observer is rapidly growing digitally. The e-edition is jam-packed with local, state and national coverage. Along with 24-hour access to our website and mobile app, the e-edition is included with every print subscription once the digital access is activated. The simple step gives readers urgent, breaking news like you saw with the SouthPark fire coverage, unmatched photography and video, as well as the most comprehensive reporting in Charlotte.

It has been a banner year here at The Charlotte Observer. But it’s not measured by the awards we’ve won and the accolades we’ve received for differentiated local content. What truly separates us is the loyal following of our longtime readers and the chance those new to Charlotte give us to showcase what makes the Observer special.

We commit to you more great journalism in 2024, and welcome your feedback and ideas. Thank you for your continued support of The Charlotte Observer.