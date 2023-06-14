Local Nocatee high school students organize 5K benefiting domestic violence prevention

Nease High School’s International students will be holding the End Your Summer Off Right 5K from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Jul. 29. The 5K event will benefit St. Johns County Legal Aid’s work to prevent domestic violence.

Sponsored by Nocatee, the event at 400 Nocatee Center Way in Ponte Vedra will raise funds and awareness for two St. Johns County Legal Aid’s key domestic violence prevention initiatives: injunctions for protections and immigration petitions for abused spouses and trafficking victims.

“We are so grateful to these students for supporting St. Johns County Legal Aid in this important work,” Megan Wall, the managing attorney for the office, said. “We hope to see a lot of participation from throughout the community.”

Domestic violence survivors who are immigrants can be particularly vulnerable to abuse by their sponsors. JALA and St. Johns County Legal Aid help them petition for immigration status without the help of their abuser under the Violence Against Women Act. They also help other immigrant victims or trafficking victims in petitioning for immigration status.

The Nease High School student organizers will be fulfilling a requirement for the Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS) component of their IB curriculum and showcasing their commitment to community engagement through the event.

Registration is $25, plus a $2.50 processing fee. Register or donate at: www.jaxlegalaid.org/endyoursummer5k/.

