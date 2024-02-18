Local non-profit takes students on a college tour of Florida A&M

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It is never too early to start looking towards the future and for some young men in the Circle City, it started on Saturday with a college tour.

16 young men and some chaperones left the Dothan embarking on a journey to Tallahassee, Florida for a campus tour of Florida A&M University.

They gathered at Time Youth Impact Center on South Oates Street in Dothan to travel together to Rattler country, which could be one of many college visits in the plans for this group.

