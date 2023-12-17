Local nonprofit Annabel’s Closet brings the spirit of Christmas to children
A local nonprofit helped create Christmas magic for women and children going through a tough time in Central Florida on Saturday.
Annabel’s Closet helps women in abusive relationships step away from dangerous situations and have the resources for a fresh start.
During the holidays, the organization also helps families create an unforgettable Christmas experience.
More than 20 children met Santa and Mrs. Claus at the warehouse in Sanford.
While the children told Santa what they wanted for Christmas, mothers picked out the presents from a separate room.
When Dec. 25 rolls around, the children will have a surprise.
