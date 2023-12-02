Local nonprofit gifts day at Carowinds to kids battling life-threatening conditions

More than 4,000 kids and their families headed to Carowinds on Saturday for Winterfest.

The group’s event was hosted by the nonprofit A Kid Again, a group helping children who are battling life-threatening health conditions.

The kids were given early, private access to the park, making them first in line for rides, ice skating, and most importantly, visits with Santa.

Ed Paat, the executive director of A Kid Again, says fun trips like Carowinds are a much-needed change from constant stress and back-to-back appointments.

“All of the doctor’s appointments, all of the treatments, all of the financial worries, step away from that stress and have a day as a family where they don’t have to worry about any of that,” Paat said.

A Kid Again of the Central Carolinas currently serves more than 1,800 families in both North and South Carolina.

