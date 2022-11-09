Local nonprofit to help people stay on the straight and narrow, instead of a life of crime

A mother is heartbroken that a 16-year-old boy is accused of killing a 17-year-old girl and injuring a toddler.

Police said the deadly double shooting happened in downtown Memphis on Oct. 30.

“I counted on my generation. We have not done what we were supposed to do, which is be present for our children,” said Vinessa Brown, Life Line to Success.

On Nov. 1, FOX13 learned, the teen has been in trouble with the law several times before.

Within the last six months, they were charged with carjacking and aggravated assault, but the charges were dropped.

“Unfortunately, we have seen the crime rate go in the opposite direction. We have been able to help more than 1800 people. With less than 21 going back to prison,” said Brown.

Vinessa Brown is the Director of Development at Life Line to Success.

A re-entry program for aggravated felons.

The non-profit helps both adults and teens stay on the straight and narrow.

“It’s about having someone come in saying. I’m ready for a change. That’s the most difficult thing. Someone is ready for a change,” said Brown.

The adults attend classes three hours a day, work to fight blight, and mentor kids.

“We keep them busy. It’s amazing when you keep people busy. We see their talents in their hands,” said Brown.

If you believe this program may help you or someone you know

As for the teen facing charges in the deadly double shooting.

He is set to appear in court again on Nov. 28.

At that time a judge may decide whether to transfer him to adult court.

