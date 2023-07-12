Local nonprofit organization seeks to aid gun violence through mentorship

A local nonprofit organization called Organized Gentlemen seeks to provide mentorship and spiritual guidance to the youth in the metro Jackson area to help combat crime.

Striving for change and lessening gun violence by young adults within the Jackson community is the initiative a local nonprofit organization has been undertaking for the last two years.

Samuel Anderson, 40, the CEO and founder of Organized Gentlemen in Jackson, said he and other mentors within the organization and metro area have been providing mentorship to young teens that may lack guidance.

"Our goal and mission is to help kids that may be less fortunate or without parents," Anderson said. "We want to provide great examples from people who advocate for doing the right thing. Giving kids a chance to help within the community through clean-up projects, feeding them meals and one-on-one guidance and life tips is a great way to instill value."

Anderson said the organization has 10 to 12 male and female mentors but is open to adding more.

"We would prefer individuals that love God, themselves, kids and the community," Anderson said. "Although we don't have a physical location, we are looking to expand with fundraisers and grants in the near future. We want everyone to feel included in the process, but also people we can count on."

In addition to an alarming amount of gun violence this year, Jackson has also seen a recent rise in youth violence.

Jackson ranks as one of the most dangerous cities in the United States, with its per capita homicide rate leading the nation in 2021. Jackson police officials could not provide a breakdown of how many murders per year are committed by the city's youth, but the number is high.

Jackson Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Wade said in a press conference on June 25 that he wants to continue advocating to reach children while they are young, vulnerable and can be molded.

Wade took over as interim police chief after the retirement of James E. Davis on May 19.

"I have two children myself," Wade said. "As a parent, I can sympathize and empathize with what parents are going through. I want to be part of the solution that ends violence with kids dying before they get a chance to live their lives."

