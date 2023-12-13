Local nonprofit surprises children with free shopping spree in South Bay
Making San Diego Smile partners with a Chula Vista Walmart to provide children with the opportunity to take home free toys.
Making San Diego Smile partners with a Chula Vista Walmart to provide children with the opportunity to take home free toys.
Save big on all the stuff your kids are asking for this holiday season — Lego, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Squishmallows and more.
Hasbro is laying off another 1,100 employees while online toy sales are booming.
A woman who once alleged she was sexually assaulted, including in a violent gang rape, by former NFL punter Matt Araiza has agreed to dismiss her civil suit against him.
Tile, Kindle, Sony, Ember and more: These 15 awesome gadgets are sure to impress this 2023 holiday season.
After being spurned by multiple big-name free agents, the Giants finally caught their white whale.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The FCC has made a final denial of Starlink's application for $885 million in public funds to expand its orbital communications infrastructure to cover parts of rural America, saying the company "failed to demonstrate that it could deliver the promised service." As previously reported, the money in question was part of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, a multibillion-dollar program to subsidize the rollout of internet service in places where private companies have previously decided it’s too expensive or distant to do so. The $885 million was first set aside for Starlink in 2020, corresponding to the company's bid on how much connectivity it could provide, at what cost and to which regions.
We found ridiculous prices on tons of last-minute gifts, including a cookware set for just $30 and a popular laptop for an unreal $260.
It's time to make some hard cuts that are as cold as ice. Here are five players ready to go to make room for waiver wire moves.
A 1996 Honda Odyssey minivan with more than 300,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Looking to pick up some Christmas gifts on a budget? This list has some great ideas for tool lovers, tech lovers, car lovers and kids, all under $100!
Keep it on hand for emergencies.
Music-creation software company Output just launched an AI tool that generates sample packs based on text prompts. These packs are not sourced from other musicians but from the company’s in-house library.
These DeWalt tools make great Christmas gifts due to their reliability, versatility, and thoughtful features.
Shelter costs were the "largest factor in the monthly increase in the index for all items less food and energy," according to the CPI report.
Not only does it spare my hands from having to brave the depths of my drain, it also helps prevent costly clogs.
Acetaminophen has long been considered safe to help reduce fever and relieve pain while pregnant. Here's what experts say about new claims.
Ukraine’s largest telecommunications operator Kyivstar says it has been hit by a “powerful" cyberattack that has disrupted phone and internet services for millions of people across the country. In a Facebook post confirming the incident on Tuesday, Kyivstar wrote that the cyberattack has caused a “technical failure” that left customers without mobile connections or internet access. Kyivstar serves more than 24 million cell phone subscribers and more than 1.1 million home internet users, according to the company's website, which was also inaccessible at the time of writing.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
Also on deck: Monopoly on markdown, a robovac for under $100, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer oven for nearly $100 off and so, so much more.