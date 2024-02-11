Local nonprofits can use your support. Check out these local fundraisers

Have some fun and support a good cause with these fundraisers for local nonprofits:

Super Bowl Sunday Buffet Dinner

Sunday, Feb. 11 - noon to 3 p.m.

The Shepherdstown Fire Department

8052 Martinsburg Pike (Route 45)

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Ham, fried chicken, vegetables, homemade rolls and dessert. $10. Proceeds support the fire department's fire and emergency medical services. Call 304-876-2311.

Bingo will be held Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 6:45 p.m. at South Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, 11207 Loop Road, Fayetteville, Pa.

Bingo

Tuesday, Feb. 13 - doors open 5 p.m., kitchen opens 5:30 p.m. and games start 6:45 p.m.

South Mountain Volunteer Fire Department

11207 Loop Road

Fayetteville, Pa.

Small games of chance, raffles. Food available for purchase. Call 717-749-5733 or go to southmountainvfd.org. Proceeds benefit the fire department.

All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, Feb. 17 - 7 to 10 a.m.

Christ Reformed United Church Of Christ

22514 Cavetown Church Road

Cavetown

Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, eggs, toast, variety of cereal, orange juice, coffee and milk. $7 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and younger. Call 301-797-6292. Proceeds benefit the church.

All You Can Eat Breakfast

Saturday, Feb. 17 - 8 to 11 a.m.

Grace United Methodist Church

712 W. Church St. (corner of Winter and Church streets)

Hagerstown

Pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy, bacon, tater tots, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice. Free activities for children. $10 ages 13 and older, free ages 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit Grace UMC Food Pantry. Call 240-850-2934.

All You Can Eat Pot Pie Dinner

Saturday, Feb. 17 - 4 to 6 p.m. or until sold out

Potomac Valley Fire Company

2202 Dargan School Road

Sharpsburg

Ham, chicken, beef, coleslaw, homemade roll, coffee and iced tea. $10. Eat in or carry out. Call 301-432-2130 after 10 a.m. on Feb. 17 for carry out orders. Proceeds benefit the fire company.

All You Can Eat Beef and Oyster Feed

Saturday, Feb. 24 - doors open 3 p.m., meal starts 4 p.m.

South Mountain Volunteer Fire Department

11207 Loop Road

Fayetteville, Pa.

Oysters (raw, steamed, fried and stew), roast beef, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and corn. $45 includes meal and all beverages. Small games of chance and other raffles available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend, 21 to drink. Only 144 tickets available. Call 717-749-5733 or go to southmountainvfd.org. Proceeds benefit the fire department.

Annual Dave Henneberger Memorial Bull & Oyster Roast

Sunday, Feb. 25 - noon to 5 p.m.

Hagerstown Community College ARCC

11400 Robinwood Drive

Hagerstown

Must be 21 to attend. Fresh shucked Chesapeake oysters and fried oysters, beer and wine, soft drinks, gaming tables, tip jars and silent auction. $65 per person. Deadline for online tickets is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. Tickets also sold at the door. Go to hagerstownrotarybando.org/roast-tickets.php or call 301-491-4002. Prestented by Downtown Hagerstown Rotary Club, Hagerstown Sunrise Rotary Club, Hancock Rotary Club and Williamsport Rotary Club. Proceeds benefit Washington County nonprofit organizations.

Annual Dinner, Dance & Auction

Saturday, March 2 - 5:30 to 11 p.m.

The Orchards

1580 Orchard Drive

Chambersburg, Pa.

Silent and live auctions. Black tie optional. $125 per person, $940 table of eight. Proceeds benefit Cumberland Valley School of Music. Call 717-261-1220.

Battle Against Breast Cancer

Deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, March 6; event is Friday, March 8 - 6 p.m.

Maugansville Ruritan Club

18007 Maugans Ave.

Maugansville

Create a spring-inspired painting and bring some extra cash to enter for a chance to win raffle baskets and other prizes. Food and beverages available by donation. $35 per person includes step-by-step instruction and painting supplies, and a chance to win a free paint session. Proceeds will support Lorena Stocks and her battle against breast cancer. For tickets, call Lynn Bibbee at 301-991-0541 or go to https://www.facebook.com/abroadandabrush/. Deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, March 6.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Fundraisers for Feb. 11