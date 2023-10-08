Local nonprofits team up to for annual Trails and Tails event

TechCrunch

This week, we cover Sam Altman backing a teen's AI startup, Google's hardware event (and first impressions of the Pixel 8 Pro), Flexport drama, and the ongoing FTX fallout. Also on the agenda: Gmail's harsher rules to prevent spam, TikTok testing an ad-free subscription plan, and LinkedIn going big on AI tools. Altman backs teen entrepreneurs: Sam Altman is among the backers of an AI startup, founded by two teenagers, that’s aiming to assist businesses in automating workflows in "previously unexplored" ways.